Care home in St Albans district reopens for family visits

Tenterden House care home in St Albans will be welcoming family members back for visits after a long lockdown. Picture: Google Archant

A St Albans care home will be reuniting residents with family members today following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Staff at the house have set up an outdoor area for families to meet at a social distance. Picture: Tenterden House Staff at the house have set up an outdoor area for families to meet at a social distance. Picture: Tenterden House

A care home in the St Albans district has begun reuniting residents with family members following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bupa’s Tenterden House in Bricket Wood has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines – to ensure people can see loved ones face-to-face, while still ensuring resident’s safety.

To overcome the unpredictable British summer, staff have installed a large gazebo and screens to allow people to safely and comfortably meet outside.

The home also continues to follow strict infection control guidelines set by Public Health England, including the use of personal protective equipment – PPE – by all staff.

Rebecca Pearson, operations director for Bupa’s Tenterden House care home, said: “The lockdown has posed challenges for us all, but particularly for the care home sector.

“Our residents are among the most vulnerable to the virus so we’ve been working really hard to keep them safe.

“At the same time, we know the importance of family connection and the joy it brings to see loved ones in person.

“That’s why we’re all so pleased to commence these outdoor visits. The responses have been heartwarming and have been appreciated by residents and relatives alike.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the home, not only for making these visits possible, but for their hard work over the past few months to keep residents safe and well.”

The care home in Lye Lane welcomed family members back to visit residnts today.

Bupa Tenterden House cares for up to 40 residents.

Prior to the visits, the team had been using technology to keep loved ones connected. They have ensured everyone could make calls and have some family time by purchasing additional iPads and phones.

The team had also been writing to families with regular updates to reassure them that residents were safe and well, and had plenty of company and entertainment during the lockdown.

In compliance with the latest government guidelines, visits are limited to one guest per resident.

Bupa has 120 care homes across the UK. For more information on Bupa care, visit the website bupa.co.uk.