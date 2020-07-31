Advanced search

Care home in St Albans district reopens for family visits

PUBLISHED: 16:18 31 July 2020

Tenterden House care home in St Albans will be welcoming family members back for visits after a long lockdown. Picture: Google

Tenterden House care home in St Albans will be welcoming family members back for visits after a long lockdown. Picture: Google

Archant

A St Albans care home will be reuniting residents with family members today following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Staff at the house have set up an outdoor area for families to meet at a social distance. Picture: Tenterden HouseStaff at the house have set up an outdoor area for families to meet at a social distance. Picture: Tenterden House

A care home in the St Albans district has begun reuniting residents with family members following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bupa’s Tenterden House in Bricket Wood has set up outdoor visits in line with social distancing guidelines – to ensure people can see loved ones face-to-face, while still ensuring resident’s safety.

To overcome the unpredictable British summer, staff have installed a large gazebo and screens to allow people to safely and comfortably meet outside.

The home also continues to follow strict infection control guidelines set by Public Health England, including the use of personal protective equipment – PPE – by all staff.

Rebecca Pearson, operations director for Bupa’s Tenterden House care home, said: “The lockdown has posed challenges for us all, but particularly for the care home sector.

“Our residents are among the most vulnerable to the virus so we’ve been working really hard to keep them safe.

You may also want to watch:

“At the same time, we know the importance of family connection and the joy it brings to see loved ones in person.

“That’s why we’re all so pleased to commence these outdoor visits. The responses have been heartwarming and have been appreciated by residents and relatives alike.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the home, not only for making these visits possible, but for their hard work over the past few months to keep residents safe and well.”

The care home in Lye Lane welcomed family members back to visit residnts today.

Bupa Tenterden House cares for up to 40 residents.

Prior to the visits, the team had been using technology to keep loved ones connected. They have ensured everyone could make calls and have some family time by purchasing additional iPads and phones.

The team had also been writing to families with regular updates to reassure them that residents were safe and well, and had plenty of company and entertainment during the lockdown.

In compliance with the latest government guidelines, visits are limited to one guest per resident.

Bupa has 120 care homes across the UK. For more information on Bupa care, visit the website bupa.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Most Read

Ten things that will never be the same in St Albans since coronavirus

Flowers at the Clock Tower. Picture: Matt Adams

St Albans market traders ‘refuse to rotate’ in protest at council restrictions

St Albans Charter Market traders are protesting against the council's COVID restrictions.

Man dies following medical episode in major St Albans street

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed close to St Peterr's Street in St Albans where a man suffering a medical episode sadly died. Picture: Supplied

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Major St Albans road closed due to medical episode

Emergency services are at the scene helping a man suffering a medical episode in St Peter's Street

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Care home in St Albans district reopens for family visits

Tenterden House care home in St Albans will be welcoming family members back for visits after a long lockdown. Picture: Google

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses lockdown easing process

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video

St Albans woman begs for place to take housing benefit

Beth McDermott from St Albans has put out a heartfelt plea to landlords to help her. Picture; Supplied

Parking restrictions farce returns in Hatfield Road

Social distancing measures in place on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Harpenden rocket scientist is over the moon about award nomination

Rocket scientist Dr Rajan Bedi has been nominated as Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.