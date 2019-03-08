St Albans retirees put on their dancing shoes at care home

Prabhjot Ahluwalia, Chris Burrell, Emma Burrell, Brian Martin and Dulcie Gat ballroom dancing at Eleanor House in St Albans. Picture: Andrew H Williams Andrew H Williams 2019

Homeowners and staff at a St Albans retirement home invited local retirees to put on their dancing shoes for an afternoon of ballroom dancing.

Dulcie Gat and Emma Burrell ballroom dancing at Eleanor House in St Albans. Picture: Andrew H Williams Dulcie Gat and Emma Burrell ballroom dancing at Eleanor House in St Albans. Picture: Andrew H Williams

Professional dancers Chris and Emma Burrell performed waltz and rumba dances at Eleanor House care home before giving guests the chance to improve their own footwork technique.

As well as dancing the afternoon away, guests were also able to explore the home, meet the team and chat with retirees in residence.

Estates manager Tracey Muponda said: "Our ballroom dancing event was a great success. Everyone loved getting involved. If people were not up and dancing, they were certainly tapping their toes.

"The event was also a good opportunity for us to showcase the wide variety of activities we host here at Eleanor House, and to provide people with an insight into the lives homeowners enjoy at the development."