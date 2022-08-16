Car and moped crash in St Albans

Both vehicles collided on the A414 North Orbital Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A car and a moped have crashed in St Albans.

The incident occurred at around 2.50pm yesterday (Monday, August 15).

Both vehicles collided on the A414 North Orbital Road.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police attended the scene.

The moped rider involved reported a slight injury, but was reportedly "up and walking" following the collision.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at just after 2.50pm today (Monday, August 15) following a road traffic collision on the A414 North Orbital Road in St Albans.

"It was reported that a car and a moped were involved.

"Officers are currently on scene."

After the crash, long delays were experienced by motorists on the A1081 London Road.

The road's southbound carriageway was affected by congestion, near London Road Cemetery and Birklands Park.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council added: "Incident: A1081 London Road, St Albans - Long delays due to RTC (Road Traffic Collision)."