Car and moped crash in St Albans
- Credit: Google Maps
A car and a moped have crashed in St Albans.
The incident occurred at around 2.50pm yesterday (Monday, August 15).
Both vehicles collided on the A414 North Orbital Road.
Officers from Hertfordshire Police attended the scene.
The moped rider involved reported a slight injury, but was reportedly "up and walking" following the collision.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were called at just after 2.50pm today (Monday, August 15) following a road traffic collision on the A414 North Orbital Road in St Albans.
"It was reported that a car and a moped were involved.
Most Read
- 1 Body of man in his 40s found in Hemel Hempstead
- 2 Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle
- 3 Main footpath closed while CCOS South work underway
- 4 Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms
- 5 Car and moped crash in St Albans
- 6 Could community banking hub open in Harpenden?
- 7 Three rail and bus strikes in London and the East this week
- 8 Motorcyclist in serious but stable condition after B556 London Colney crash
- 9 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- 10 Trains between St Albans and Luton cancelled due to fire
"Officers are currently on scene."
After the crash, long delays were experienced by motorists on the A1081 London Road.
The road's southbound carriageway was affected by congestion, near London Road Cemetery and Birklands Park.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council added: "Incident: A1081 London Road, St Albans - Long delays due to RTC (Road Traffic Collision)."