Car crashes into house in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:03 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 17 October 2019
Archant
A road is closed after a car crashed into the front of a house in St Albans this morning.
The car drove into a house in Fishpool Street at 8.14am today (Thursday, October 17), causing significant damage.
One fire engine from St Albans fire station attended, and nobody was trapped inside or injured.
A structural engineer was requested to assess the stability of the property and the incident was handed over to Herts police.
The road is closed in both directions and police remain on the scene.