Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Archant

A collision took place in St Albans last night after police pursued a stolen car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday evening the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit dealt with the crash with assistance from St Albans Police, Herts Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance service and the police dog unit.

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

There were only minor injuries to those involved and two people were arrested.