Two people arrested after police chase stolen car in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:52 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 30 August 2020

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A collision took place in St Albans last night after police pursued a stolen car.

Yesterday evening the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit dealt with the crash with assistance from St Albans Police, Herts Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance service and the police dog unit.

There were only minor injuries to those involved and two people were arrested.

