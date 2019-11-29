Advanced search

St Albans General Election candidates put in the spotlight for Cathedral hustings event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 November 2019

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral.

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral.

Archant

More than 600 members of the public gathered in St Albans Cathedral for the constituency's first hustings ahead of December's General Election.

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral. Tory candidate Anne Main.General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral. Tory candidate Anne Main.

Monday's event was attended by all five competing candidates: Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrats), Simon Grover (Green Party), Rebecca Lury (Labour), Anne Main (Conservative) and Jules Sherrington (independent).

The evening was chaired by Professor Quintin McKellar CBE, Vice Chancellor at the University of Hertfordshire, who presented the candidates with the public's questions.

In what proved to be a contentious but courteous debate, with candidates answering questions regarding Brexit, a second referendum, and whether the minimum voting age should be lowered to 16.

One member of the public pointed out that 63.7 per cent of the St Albans constituency had voted Remain in the Brexit referendum, then further questioned the candidates on their stance on a second people's vote.

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral. Green candidate Simon Grover.General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral. Green candidate Simon Grover.

While the majority of candidates stated that a second people's vote would not be democratic, Daisy Cooper for the Liberal Democrats maintained it had been undemocratic not to publish impact assessments about Brexit's effect on society. This response garnered one of the loudest applauses throughout the evening.

You may also want to watch:

However, the most important issue for St Albans residents proved to be climate change, with over 50 per cent of the questions submitted to the hustings focusing on environmental issues.

Candidates agreed that extreme measures must be put in place to halt climate change.

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral.General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral.

All strongly opposed the expansion of Luton Airport, in order to fight increased pollution and noise in the local area.

Professor McKellar said he believed the evening was a success: "It was inspiring to see so many people from across the local community attend this evening's hustings and take part in lively political debate.

"At the University we will also be encouraging our students to vote in the upcoming election in their registered constituency. "

The Rev'd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor at St Albans Cathedral, added: "It was very encouraging to be able to host this event at St Albans Cathedral. The debate was lively but courteous. The audience engaged and informed.

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral - Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper.General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral - Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper.

"Those who put themselves forward as candidates to serve the people of St Albans deserve our thanks and prayers."

If you missed the event, you can watch a video of the Hustings on the Herts Ad Facebook page.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Most Read

Road closures around Luton Airport to make way for DART Gateway Bridge

Roads will be closed around Luton Airport during the installation of the DART Gateway Bridge Picture: Luton Airport

Comment: Thanks, Gino - we’re happy to see another Herts celeb home in the news

Gino D'Acampo's Hoddesdon home. Picture: Google Street View

Arrest after man injured in St Albans city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and was taken into police custody Picture: Archant

Car flips over M1 crash barrier near St Albans and lands on A414

The two occupants of this car fled the scene after a crash involving a HGV on the M1 between Junction 7 for St Albans and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The car rolled over several times and went over the M1 crash barrier onto the adjacent A414, where it came to a halt. Picture: @roadpoliceBCH

Residents of four St Albans streets go head-to-head in house Christmas lights competition

One of the competitors in previous years of the Christmas lights competition. Photo: David Glanville.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans City battle to deserved point against Chelmsford City

Manager Ian Allinson and new assistant Chris Winton look on as St Albans City take on Chelmsford City in the National League South.

St Albans General Election candidates put in the spotlight for Cathedral hustings event

General Election hustings at St Albans Cathedral.

England call excites St Albans siblings Alex and Nathalie Culkin

St Albans' siblings Nathalie and Alex Culkin have been selected for England.

Wildflowers on their way to Hertfordshire’s roadsides

The wildflowers are expected to appear two years after being planted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/cordimages

The quest for a younger you isn’t just for women it seems

Fraxel treatment at Skin To Love Clinic in St Albans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists