Relay for Life to come to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:40 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 09 September 2019

St Albans residents are encouraged to take part in Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life. Picture: Cancer Research UK

St Albans residents are encouraged to take part in Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life. Picture: Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK is appealing for volunteers to raise money for charity in a new initiative in St Albans.

Relay for Life is a year-round fundraising event, where a team of volunteers find ways to raise money for Cancer Research UK throughout the year - culminating in a 24-hour sponsored walk.

Cally Cardines, Cancer Research UK's local fundraising manager for Hertfordshire, said: "It's about bringing the community together and uniting for a well worthy cause.

"Relay for Life is a year-round fundraising event, however it concludes at the end of the fundraising year with an overnight community event that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those lost and rallies everyone to fight back so we can bring forward the day when all cancers are cured."

Those interested in getting involved can contact Cally directly at Cally.Cardines@cancer.org.uk

