Charity status awarded to campaign offering solidarity against homophobia

'Ask for Clive' receives official charity status. Picture: Ask for Clive Archant

A St Albans campaign has now been awarded official charity status.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

'Ask for Clive' receives official charity status. Picture: Ask for Clive 'Ask for Clive' receives official charity status. Picture: Ask for Clive

Founded by Danny Clare and Clive Duffer, the Ask for Clive campaign was piloted in St Albans, and has since expanded to over 2,500 venues across the UK.

The initiative encourages entertainment establishments to show solidarity against homophobic or transphobic discrimination.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign encourages people to ’ask for Clive’ at the bar if they are feeling threatened or experiencing abuse, initiating safeguarding action by staff.

The charity partners with establishments and provides detailed training materials for staff – so that they know what the coded call-to-action means, how to offer support and how to handle the situation without compromising their own safety. Venue managers also agree to a pledge which means they will ensure all staff are trained and will respond to requests for Clive accordingly. Venues are provided with a rainbow window sticker which welcomes all customers and makes it clear that no form of discrimination will be tolerated.

Co-founder Danny Clare said he is extremely happy that the charity has been awarded charity status. He said this will help them to reach their goal of getting the Ask For Clive campaign up and running in over 20,000 venues across the UK in 2021.

With the announcement of a dispensation of lockdown rules and reopening of entertainment venues over the festive period, Ask For Clive urge the public to have a safer Christmas, and for pubs to ensure they continue to take a no-tolerance policy when it comes discriminatory threats and language.

Danny said : “We are looking to partner with more organisations in 2021, after talks with many of the UK’s Police forces and NHS Trusts. By working with these bodies, we can assure our work continues. We will also be launching our first fundraising campaign in the spring and we will be hiring our first full-time campaign managers in the coming months. Looking forward, we are going to be bigger and better, with a goal of 20,000 venues onboard by the end of 2021!”