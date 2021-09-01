Old St Albans schoolfriends embarking on Three Peaks Challenge

Published: 7:12 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 8:49 AM September 1, 2021

Jamie Allam, John Allam, Bob Allam and Mark Allam will be taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge. - Credit: Amthal

A team of plucky St Albans stalwarts are aiming to complete the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Taking place on September 18-19, the mission is being sponsored by local fire safety and security specialist Amthal, and includes the company's chief executive Jamie Allam.

The eight men will be climbing the highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden - in just 24 hours.

Jamie said: "This is undoubtedly a challenge, but one we are fully committed. The team is made up of family and old friends, who have known each other since our days at Killigrew Primary School and later Verulam and Malborough School.

“I know the banter will be great and I am sure we will support each other to keep our spirits up on what is a very long and hard walk with hopefully very spectacular views en route.

“Plus joining together with local businesses ensures we can work together as a team to raise as much money as possible for Prostate Cancer UK, which is a charity very close to all of our hearts.”

One of the key members of the team, Adam Selby, who is a finance director at a leading technology firm, added: “Having grown up with Jamie and the team in St Albans, knowing each other for nearly 40 years, this challenge is something we were all willing to take.

"I suggested Prostate Cancer UK as a charity who has been very supportive to my step father who is going through the horrible disease. The more we can do together, the better for all of us.”

The team has already smashed its £3,000 target, raising over £5,000 for the charity focused on prostate cancer research, treatment and care.

The total walking distance in the 24 hour period is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3,064 metres (10,052ft) and the total driving distance will be 1,154 miles.

To get involved and support the St Albans bid to complete the Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours, please donate via https://bit.ly/3DfA7Ec