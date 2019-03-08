Advanced search

St Albans Business Community encourages budding artists to get creative

PUBLISHED: 08:51 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 01 August 2019

Sue Wybrow from The Business Community St Albans is encouraging people to get creative. Picture: The Business Community

Sue Wybrow from The Business Community St Albans is encouraging people to get creative. Picture: The Business Community

St Albans businesses are encouraging people to get creative to raise money for charity.

The Businesses Community (TBC) St Albans are picking up paintbrushes, crayons, glitter, feathers and more to support Home Start Herts, JDRF Diabetes and MND Association.

TBC founder Sue Wybrow said: "Sometimes we are just so busy with life, work, family, social media - rushing here, rushing there, that we thought it was time to stop, take stock and have a bit of 'me time'."

Anyone is welcome to take part and register with TBC to get their canvas.

Finished canvases will be on display in an exhibition at Rothamsted Enterprises on Friday, September 20 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Visitors can place silent bids, starting at £5, on any piece of art. The profits from the event will be split between the three charities.

https://stalbans.thebusinessescommunity.com/the-art-of-tbc/

