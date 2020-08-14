Advanced search

St Albans businesses partner up to help save bees

PUBLISHED: 13:45 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 14 August 2020

Abigail Ross and Katie Carr modelling the Save the Bees collection.

Abigail Ross and Katie Carr modelling the Save the Bees collection.

Two St Albans businesses have joined forces in an attempt to help save British bees.

Sustainable clothing brand Tommy & Lottie and Abigail’s Flower Truck, a vintage pop up flower shop, have announced a new partnership with Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

Abigail Ross and Katie Carr have created the ‘Save the Bees’ collection pack which includes a bee t-shirt and a bunch of bee-friendly blooms from Abigail’s cut flower patch.

Bees are important to human survival. Almost 90 per cent of wild plants and 75 per cent of global crops rely on animal pollination and bees are thought to be most efficient pollinators of all.

Katie and Abigail said: “We both have a huge passion for wildlife having both been lucky enough to grow up in rural countryside, we have fond childhood memories outdoors. Being St Albans residents and having seen first-hand the incredible work Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust does, it was an obvious choice. We were thrilled they admired our collaboration and accepted our partnership.”

https://www.abigailsflowertruck.co.uk/save-the-bees-collection

