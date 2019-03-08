St Albans business gets muddy for charity

St Albans business Blanco UK are taking part in a Mud Pack Challenge. Picture: Hospice of St Francis Archant

Staff at a kitchen sink and tap manufacturer in Colney Street are taking part in this year's Mud Pack Challenge.

The 23 employees from Blanco UK will take on the challenge on Sunday, October 13.

Mud Pack is held on the grounds of Ashridge House near Berkhamsted, and involves tackling a five or 10-mile muddy obstacle course as a team. All money raised goes towards the Hospice of St Francis, who provide support to those dealing with serious illnesses.

Managing director Simon Hart said: "Blanco UK are proud and excited to be taking part in Mud Pack this October in support of the Hospice and the life-changing work they do.

"We believe it is hugely important to support local charities that provide outstanding care, helping people cope through very difficult times."

To participate go to www.stfrancis.org.uk/mudpack or call 01442 859555.