St Albans business urges female bloggers to enter new award

PUBLISHED: 13:03 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 25 June 2019

Will you enter the Best Blogger Award?

A St Albans digital marketing agency is calling on female bloggers to enter a new award.

Wagada, based in St Albans, is calling on women to enter the Best Blogger Award as part of the Best Business Women Awards 2019.

The award is open to women who have turned their blog into a successful business and built a personal brand across a variety of categories, including career advice, lifestyle, health and wellbeing, and culture.

Wagada's managing director, Cheryl Luzet, said: "As a digital marketing agency, we are very excited about supporting 2019's Best Blogger Award.

"Blogging is something that is close to our hearts at Wagada. We understand the hard work that goes into it and the challenges bloggers face when trying to harness their creativity and build an audience."

Winners will be invited to a black-tie gala on October 11 at The Tower Hotel, London.

Entries close on July 1. Find out more at www.bestbusinesswomenawards.com.

