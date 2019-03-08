Advanced search

St Albans business nominated for international award

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 March 2019

Team Wagada Digital Marketing at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Team Wagada Digital Marketing at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

A St Albans business is in the running for a top international award recognising marketing campaigns.

The Wagada team is up for an award in the Health category of The Drum Marketing Awards 2019. Picture: Submitted by Judith DowThe Wagada team is up for an award in the Health category of The Drum Marketing Awards 2019. Picture: Submitted by Judith Dow

Digital marketing agency Wagada, based on Cottonmill Lane, has been named as a finalist in the Health category of The Drum Marketing Awards 2019.

The firm is being celebrated for its work on a campaign created for leading ophthalmologist, Allon Barsam.

Wagada managing director, Cheryl Luzet, said: “We are delighted to be finalists in The Drum’s 2019 Marketing Awards.

“This means a lot to us because it is an important recognition within the digital marketing industry of how far Wagada has come as an agency, as well as real kudos for our hard-working digital marketing team.

“We can’t wait to attend the award ceremony next month,” she added.

The winners will be announced in early April at a ceremony in London.

