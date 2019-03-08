St Albans business joins national campaign to reduce plastic

George Street Canteen has signed up as a Refill station. Archant

St Albans volunteers have been encouraging businesses to reduce plastic waste by offering water refills for people with reusable flasks.

The Affinity Water Refill campaigners were urging people to fill up rather than buy plastic bottles of water and George Street Canteen recently signed up to it.

It coincided with National Refill Day this week which aimed to make sure people can easily access free drinking water on the go.

George Street Canteen owner Julie Lee said: "As a local business serving St Albans, we are delighted to become a Refill Station and join this campaign to reduce single use plastic by providing a convenient point near the Cathedral for visitors to top up their water bottles for free."

Head of external communications at Affinity Water Nigel Beaven said: "This country enjoys some of the best drinking water in the world and with businesses in St Albans offering tap water for free to visitors, there has never been a better time to carry and use a reusable bottle and benefit both the environment and save money on buying bottled water."