Advanced search

Bus stops moved in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:22 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 07 October 2019

Lib Dem Cllr Sandy Walkington at a new Verulam estate bus stop in St Albans. Picture: Sandy Walkington

Lib Dem Cllr Sandy Walkington at a new Verulam estate bus stop in St Albans. Picture: Sandy Walkington

Archant

A once-controversial plan to move St Albans bus stops has now become a reality.

A new disabled-friendly bus stop route came into use on the Verulam estate this week.

The new bus stops, which are accessible for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility, as well as young families battling with baby buggies, are a requirement under disability law.

You may also want to watch:

The introduction of the new stops also provided the opportunity to reverse the direction of the S7, S8 and S9 buses so users no longer have to cross busy Mayne Avenue and wait in a hedge.

Lib Dem county councillor Sandy Walkington said: "What a novel idea putting the bus stops on the same side of the road as people live. It also means that there is pavement access to every stop."

The work has been funded from Section 106 money provided by the construction of the King Harry estate.

The developer was required to put money into a fund for projects promoting sustainable transport, with the object of easing congestion at King Harry junction.

Most Read

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Car crashes into a tree leaving man trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Pizza-geddon! St Albans couple ‘shocked’ by state of Harpenden Pizza Express ahead of daughter’s party

Pizza Express

Car crashes into a tree leaving man trapped inside

Police and fire have attended a crash in House Lane, St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visits St Albans

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson (centre) with local business owners (L-R) The Robin Hood owner Jim Pratt, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, St Albans Liberal Democrats p​arliamentary s​pokesperson Daisy Cooper, Cositas owner Emma Bustamante, Cerimonia owner Helen Searle and Chloe James owner Donna Nichol. Picture: DANNY LOO

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Bus stops moved in St Albans

Lib Dem Cllr Sandy Walkington at a new Verulam estate bus stop in St Albans. Picture: Sandy Walkington

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

Mature Harpenden rediscover winning form with superb display against Shelford

Tom Sweeney was in fine form with the boot as Harpenden beat Shelford at Redbourn Lane. Picture: DANNY LOO

One person injured in crash between Flamstead and Markyate

Fire, police and ambulance service called to crash between Flamstead and Markyate. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists