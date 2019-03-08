Bus stops moved in St Albans

Lib Dem Cllr Sandy Walkington at a new Verulam estate bus stop in St Albans.

A once-controversial plan to move St Albans bus stops has now become a reality.

A new disabled-friendly bus stop route came into use on the Verulam estate this week.

The new bus stops, which are accessible for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility, as well as young families battling with baby buggies, are a requirement under disability law.

The introduction of the new stops also provided the opportunity to reverse the direction of the S7, S8 and S9 buses so users no longer have to cross busy Mayne Avenue and wait in a hedge.

Lib Dem county councillor Sandy Walkington said: "What a novel idea putting the bus stops on the same side of the road as people live. It also means that there is pavement access to every stop."

The work has been funded from Section 106 money provided by the construction of the King Harry estate.

The developer was required to put money into a fund for projects promoting sustainable transport, with the object of easing congestion at King Harry junction.