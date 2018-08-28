Advanced search

Two men arrested following burglary in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 13:31 14 December 2018

Watford Road in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Watford Road in St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in St Albans.

Between 9.50am on November 10 and 8.30pm on November 11, it is alleged thieves broke into a Watford Road home and stole jewellery and watches.

A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is in police custody.

Another man – a 33-year-old from Watford – was arrested earlier this month in connection with the alleged burglary and has been released under investigation.

Det Insp Alex Warwick said: “We have seen a recent increase in burglaries in the St Albans district and as a result have increased high visibility and covert patrols as part of our efforts to identify and arrest offenders.

“We’re urging residents to review their home security and consider investing in alarms, CCTV and video doorbells.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your neighbourhood please report it to police straight away by calling 101. If you believe a crime is in progress dial 999.”

Topic Tags:

