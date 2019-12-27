St Albans home targeted by burglars

Police are appealing for information after a St Albans home was burgled. Picture: Helen Drake Archant

A St Albans house was targeted by burglars earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house in Cedarwood Drive was broken into on Monday between 9am and 7.30pm.

The intruders gained access to the property by forcing open the front door, which police have said was not double locked. It is not known if anything was taken.

If you heard or saw anything, call 101 quoting crime number 41/115178/19.