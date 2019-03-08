Advanced search

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 02 July 2019

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man was arrested for burglary in St Albans after being spotted stealing keys by an eagle-eyed CCTV operator.

The operator, who works for St Albans District Council, saw a man acting suspiciously at Subway in Chequer Street at 3.45am on Tuesday, June 25.

He alerted the police, who arrived moments later and arrested 36-year-old Ben Kempster, of William Street in Luton.

Kempster was charged with burglary (other than a dwelling) and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Wednesday, June 26 and was given a two-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £200 in costs and given a rehabilitation order.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Andy Wiseman said: "Without the quick-thinking of the CCTV operator alerting us to Kempster seen on camera stealing keys, we would not have been able to bring him back before the courts.

"He has a record of offending and committed this burglary whilst on licence.

"This partnership working with CCTV operators helps to keep the St Albans district safer."

