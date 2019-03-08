Advanced search

St Albans building society raise £140 for Herts homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 09:10 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 16 July 2019

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

A St Albans building society branch raised £140 for a Hertfordshire homelessness charity.

Herts Young Homeless (HYH) was grateful to receive this donation from The Nottingham Building Society's branch in St Albans, who has been supporting the charity throughout the year.

To raise money, The Nottingham's colleagues baked a variety of goods which were then sold to the public.

HYH focuses on help, mediation, and education to try to prevent young people from becoming homeless - £5 will pay for a travel warrant for a young person and £25 will provide a bed for the night.

The Nottingham's Hertfordshire cluster manager, Jeremy Atkinson, said: "Homelessness charities tend to have a lot of focus in the colder months of the year, however bringing awareness and vital funds to enable the good work to continue all year round is essential."

