Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans builder invents new construction tool

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 February 2019

Kevin Nutkins (founder, K-Kaps International) making the very first K-Kaps delivery to Stuart Cottenham (owner, Construction Plastics). Picture: Peter Cooper

Kevin Nutkins (founder, K-Kaps International) making the very first K-Kaps delivery to Stuart Cottenham (owner, Construction Plastics). Picture: Peter Cooper

Archant

A St Albans builder has created a new tool to help the construction industry.

The K-Kap is made to make the process of sealing beam ends easier and more time efficient.

Kevin Nutkins decided to create this invention after continuously being asked by building inspectors to cover ends of beams.

He said that he thought to himself: “There’s got to be an easier way than wrapping the end of these beams with DPC and gaffer tapes.

“It takes ages, is a real health and safety issue and doesn’t even do the job properly.”

Before the practicalities of covering the ends of the beams was time consuming and hard work, but now the process is made simpler - “a job that once took an hour now takes ten minutes.”

The caps are made from recyclable polyethylene which provides a solid barrier between the beam and any external damp.

He said customers were coming back with praise, saying “It is just so easy”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Poundworld building sold to private investor for £2.75million

The former Poundworld shop has been bought by a private investor. Picture: Aitchison Raffety

St Albans driver forced to pay “unfair” parking fine after number plate mix-up

St Albans City station car park. Upper levels closed due to snow.

Man assaulted at St Albans snooker club

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at The Raging Bull Snooker Club in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

WATCH: Adorable squirrel monkeys unwrapping tasty Valentine’s Day treats

The squirrel monkeys at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo this Valentine's Day, unwrapping romantic-inspired sweet potato treats. Picture: ZSL

St Albans swimathon to raise money for homelessness charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Singer hits the right note as Harpenden seal late win over Colchester

Harpenden V Colchester - Tom Bunbury in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm opens for new season in time for half term

Standalone Farm in Letchworth has opened its doors in time for February half term. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Arriva launches contactless payments on buses in Hertfordshire

Arriva buses in Hertfordshire will accept contactless payments from Sunday.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists