St Albans builder invents new construction tool

Kevin Nutkins (founder, K-Kaps International) making the very first K-Kaps delivery to Stuart Cottenham (owner, Construction Plastics). Picture: Peter Cooper Archant

A St Albans builder has created a new tool to help the construction industry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The K-Kap is made to make the process of sealing beam ends easier and more time efficient.

Kevin Nutkins decided to create this invention after continuously being asked by building inspectors to cover ends of beams.

He said that he thought to himself: “There’s got to be an easier way than wrapping the end of these beams with DPC and gaffer tapes.

“It takes ages, is a real health and safety issue and doesn’t even do the job properly.”

Before the practicalities of covering the ends of the beams was time consuming and hard work, but now the process is made simpler - “a job that once took an hour now takes ten minutes.”

The caps are made from recyclable polyethylene which provides a solid barrier between the beam and any external damp.

He said customers were coming back with praise, saying “It is just so easy”.