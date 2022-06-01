News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Brownies clean up patch ahead of Jubilee weekend

Laura Bill

Published: 11:57 AM June 1, 2022
The 19th St Albans Brownies collected bags and bags of litter last week.

The 19th St Albans Brownies collected bags and bags of litter last week. - Credit: 19th St Albans Brownies

A group of children organised and carried out a litter pick in St Albans last week.  

The 19th St Albans Brownies were on a mission to clean up the Bernards Heath area ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Unit leader Leonie Brady said: "The girls were pleased with their efforts, collecting seven bin bags of rubbish, including lots of bottles and plastic wrappers, a toothbrush and even a pair of Calvin Klein pants!  

"Although the Brownies were sad to think about how so much rubbish came to be scattered across the area, they were delighted that they were able to make a positive impact in their local community."

Catherine Hatherley, seven, said: “Why do people think it’s alright to drop their rubbish on the floor?”

Nine-year-old Hannah Feather added: “I can’t believe how much rubbish we’ve collected!”

Girls from four to 18 years old can participate in Girlguiding through a network of Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units throughout the district. 

St Albans is always in need of more volunteers to meet the demand for Girlguiding places from families.  

If you would like to find out more about attending or volunteering for Girlguiding, please visit https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/ 

