Can you save St Albans Brownie pack?

Laura Bill

Published: 11:35 AM March 21, 2022
Can you help save London Colney Brownie Pack?

Can you help save London Colney Brownie Pack? - Credit: Girlguiding Hertfordshire

A Brownie group at risk of closure due to a lack of support is appealing for new leaders to secure its future.

After 13th St Albans Brownies lost their leader, Guide leader Lisa Wood stepped in to keep it going till the end of this term, but the group desperately needs to find a new leadership team or it may close.

Ten-year-old Rosie Arnett of 13th St Albans Brownies, who meet at Homewood Road United Reformed Church, said: “Brownies is fun and entertaining and a good way to make new friends and socialise with others your age.

"I would be sad if it stops because it’s such good fun and I’ve made so many good friends. I really hope it can continue.”

Rosie’s mum Katherine already volunteers as the unit administrator, but this is in addition to her full-time job, and because she works shifts she so cannot take on the extra responsibility due to an unpredictable schedule.

Girlguiding Hertfordshire has lost nearly 10 per cent of its volunteer leaders since the start of 2020. This means some Rainbow, Brownie and Guide units have already had to close, whilst others are still in danger of being axed.

Many of these groups have been serving their communities for decades, giving girls the opportunity to try new things, make friends and have adventures.

Whether you have fond memories of your own time in guiding, or no experience of guiding at all they would love to hear from you! Can you give a couple of hours a week, or know someone else who could? No experience is necessary and training and support will be provided.

Becoming an adult volunteer is a great way to get involved with and give something back to your local community and gives you the opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and have some fun.

For more information contact www.girlguidinghertfordshire.org.uk/about-us/divisions

To find out more about volunteering with Girlguiding, and to register your interest girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/

