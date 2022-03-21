St Albans brothers inspired by Stanley Kubrick release horror film debut

Two St Albans film-makers from St Albans are hoping to scare the bejesus out of audiences with their first full-length movie.

Brothers Hugo and Sebastian Godwin's debut feature Homebound is a creepy and atmospheric chiller starring Aisling Loftus and Tom Goodman-Hill.

The boys, who grew up near Fishpool Street, were inspired by local movie legend Stanley Kubrick, who made the likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange.

"We would cycle up to Stanley Kubrick's house, and try to get a look at the house, imagining what it might be like to be filmmakers.

"When we were making films as young teenagers they were all shot around Gorhambury, the old station car park and St Michael's paddock - there are so many varied places and spaces around the city!"

They made their first film at the age of 10 years old, and Seb then went to film school in Lodz in Poland and Hugo did a course in script development at the National Film School in Beaconsfield.

The film is based on fairy tales about stepmothers and new families: "Although the material is dark, it's very much based on all those stories that we all grew up with."

Homebound will be in cinemas on April 1 and on digital on April 4.