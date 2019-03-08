Advanced search

St Albans kitchenware retailer relaunches with new products and commitment to staff

PUBLISHED: 10:33 22 March 2019

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

Staff from Steamer Trading in St Peter's Street, St Albans

Archant

A high street store has announced a commitment to securing local jobs against a backdrop of challenges in the retail sector.

Steamer Trading in St Peter’s Street has been chosen as one of the first stores nationwide to receive a boost of more than 1,200 new and exclusive cookware and table products.

The kitchen retailer chain was saved from administration by Gloucestershire-based cookware specialists, ProCook in January, securing 330 jobs across the UK, a deal that included nine positions in the highly successful St Albans store.

ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said: “The St Albans store is one of the highest performing Steamer Trading stores in the country so we wanted to get the new product lines in there as soon as possible to ensure customers are getting the widest choice.”

Steamer Trading Cookshop first appeared in 2006 in The Maltings Shopping Centre, before moving to its current location in St Peter’s Street in October 2011.

