St Albans boy wins two medals in British Transplant Games

Oliver Goddard from St Albans won two medals in the British Transplant Games 2019. Photo: Jane Goddard Archant

A St Albans boy who was given one of his mum's kidneys to stay alive has won two medals in the British Transplant Games.

Oliver Goddard, nine, was born with kidney disease and both parents were found to have a match but decided his mum would be the one to donate her kidney.

The games were held in Newport from July 25 to 28. The British Transplant Games has been running for over 40 years with the first one in Portsmouth in 1978. The family found out about the event through Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Oliver was excited to get involved in the games and entered the speed stacking having been taught how to do it in Year 4. He said he felt more confident due to this. He also opted to enter the speed walking as he wanted to try something new.

To his surprise, the Bernards Heath School pupil won a bronze medal in the speed stacking and a silver medal in speed walking.

He said: "I felt really happy that I had achieved something from my first transplant games."

His mother Jane Goddard completed the 3km run, which was specifically for organ donors, dressed as a turkey.

She said: "I used to work in a fancy dress shop called Funzone and when I left there I said if ever they sold the turkey costume I would like to buy it.

"So this was a brilliant opportunity to dress up, have some fun and raise awareness of organ donation. My husband jokes that it is very fitting as I am a giblet down since I only have one kidney."

His sister Lottie, seven, and Oliver's dad, James, were both at the games cheering them on.

James said: "I am so proud of Oliver that after only two years since his transplant he was able to compete in the British Transplant Games, and winning two medals was the icing on the cake. We can't wait to attend the games next year!"

He added: "The other families we met were amazing.

"We don't often get to meet people who have walked a similar path to us but at the Transplant Games we felt a huge sense of belonging."

To donate to the Transplant Games fund visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/search?searchTerm=tgrf