St Albans boy threatened with knife for bike

A child was threatened for his bike in a suspected knifepoint attack in St Albans.

The 13-year-old boy was verbally threatened and had his bike stolen by a man who is believed to have been carrying a knife.

Police were called at 4.41pm on Monday, July 1 following the robbery on the green in Old Oak.

They searched the area but nobody has yet been arrested.

The offender is described as a white man in his 20s, of skinny build, wearing a navy blue hoody, jeans and a beanie hat.

The bike is bright green with black writing.

If you have any information about this incident or have seen the bike, contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/59402/19.