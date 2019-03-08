St Albans boy threatened with knife for bike
PUBLISHED: 12:30 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 03 July 2019
Archant
A child was threatened for his bike in a suspected knifepoint attack in St Albans.
The 13-year-old boy was verbally threatened and had his bike stolen by a man who is believed to have been carrying a knife.
Police were called at 4.41pm on Monday, July 1 following the robbery on the green in Old Oak.
You may also want to watch:
They searched the area but nobody has yet been arrested.
The offender is described as a white man in his 20s, of skinny build, wearing a navy blue hoody, jeans and a beanie hat.
The bike is bright green with black writing.
If you have any information about this incident or have seen the bike, contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/59402/19.