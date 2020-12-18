News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans boy shortlisted for Christmas Day TV advert

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:15 PM December 18, 2020   
St Albans boy Ed Fearn is shortlisted for the GoCompare Christmas Day ad

St Albans boy Ed Fearn is shortlisted for the GoCompare Christmas Day ad - Credit: GoCompare

A St Albans boy is on the shortlist for a Christmas Day advert.

Sixteen-year-old Ed Fearn is one of the finalists who have auditioned to star in a festive rendition of Deck The Halls for the GoCompare ad.

In his audition, Ed uses sign language which he taught himself in the last few years as he wanted to be able to communicate with people of all backgrounds. 

He said: "From a very young age, I’ve been fascinated with adverts. As soon as I heard about the competition, I was very keen to enter. I wasn’t too sure about using my voice since I am not a very confident singer. This made me think of alternative ways of communication I could use and then I thought of sign language. I don’t often use it but the beauty of it is that it is so inclusive."

The teenager said that in recent years he has become more aware of the difficulties that deaf people face after watching the film The Silent Child.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans

Maya Derrick

person

St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus