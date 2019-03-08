Boy arrested after alleged attempted robbery in Harpenden involving knife

A 15-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a knife after an alleged attempted robbery in Harpenden.

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was said to have been targeted in Manland Way at around 3.30pm on Friday, November 8.

The offender was reported to have been carrying a small knife, and to have punched the victim during the incident.

Following the attack, a boy was arrested and has now been bailed until Friday, December 6.

St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team Insp Andy Wiseman said: "We will not tolerate knife crime and thankfully incidents like this are unusual in Harpenden.

"If you have any information about what happened please get in touch by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/101209/19.

"You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact."