Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

PUBLISHED: 15:05 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 12 June 2019

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with five robberies near the Alban Way.

The boy was arrested in Berners Drive last night following a targeted police operation, and remains in police custody.

He is suspected of committing three robberies and two attempted robberies near the Alban Way involving three women and two men.

You may also want to watch:

A woman was robbed of her handbag on the Alban Way last night (Tuesday, June 11) and threatened with a knife. Police were able to recover her handbag.

On Monday, June 10 a man was approached by a male with a knife at 10.30pm in Prospect Road, and was asked for his phone and cash. The mugger then stole his bag.

A woman was robbed by a male who threatened her with a knife in Grindcobbe Close, Cottonmill at 11pm on Friday, June 7. He demanded her handbag and she gave him £15 in cash. He then asked for her phone which she did not hand over.

Between 11.35pm and 11.50pm on Sunday, May 12 a male with a knife threatened a man on a cycle path on the Alban Way, off Berners Drive.

Finally, a man walking a dog was approached and threatened with a knife in Monks Close, Cottonmill between 9.15pm and 9.25pm on Tuesday, May 7, and handed over his wallet.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Fixtures for the London & South East rugby divisions announced

Harpenden were promoted after beating Romford & Gidea Park in a play-off. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO

St Albans Museum + Gallery celebrating record visitor numbers over first year

St Albans Museum + Gallery on its opening weekend last year. Picture: Elyse Marks

Cooke monsters a big score as Radlett stay on the tail of Premier League pacesetters

Joe Cooke was in dazzling form for Radlett against West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Tournament joy continues for City Youth sides as U10 West claim Knebworth title

St Albans City Youth's U10 West were the winners of the Knebworth tournament.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists