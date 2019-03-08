St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with five robberies near the Alban Way.

The boy was arrested in Berners Drive last night following a targeted police operation, and remains in police custody.

He is suspected of committing three robberies and two attempted robberies near the Alban Way involving three women and two men.

A woman was robbed of her handbag on the Alban Way last night (Tuesday, June 11) and threatened with a knife. Police were able to recover her handbag.

On Monday, June 10 a man was approached by a male with a knife at 10.30pm in Prospect Road, and was asked for his phone and cash. The mugger then stole his bag.

A woman was robbed by a male who threatened her with a knife in Grindcobbe Close, Cottonmill at 11pm on Friday, June 7. He demanded her handbag and she gave him £15 in cash. He then asked for her phone which she did not hand over.

Between 11.35pm and 11.50pm on Sunday, May 12 a male with a knife threatened a man on a cycle path on the Alban Way, off Berners Drive.

Finally, a man walking a dog was approached and threatened with a knife in Monks Close, Cottonmill between 9.15pm and 9.25pm on Tuesday, May 7, and handed over his wallet.