Coveted coated jeans from St Albans boutique on ITV television

These sought-after leather- look coated jeans from Chloe James boutique, St Albans, were featured on the ITV show Lorraine. Picture: Chloe James Archant

A pair of jeans in a St Albans boutique has featured on a popular TV show.

The Chloe James stretch coated leather-look jeans were put forward by owner of the High Street shop, Donna Nichol,

and featured on ITV's Lorraine show on Friday, October 18.

Chloe James is part of a website called DownYourHighStreet which hosts small independent boutiques on a 'virtual' high street.

Donna said: "We've been selling these jeans for a number of years so I knew that they were great quality and a great price, and I just thought they would be perfect for the show.

"Expert Mark Heyes used them in his fashion slot, showing them with a tweed Chanel-inspired jacket. He said that they were 'so stretchy you could do lunges in them!' My phone started ringing immediately and we've been sending out orders all week!"

To buy them visit www.downyourhighstreet.com or www.chloejameslifestyle.co.uk.