Political map of St Albans set to change

Local people are being asked for their help to redraw the boundaries of the council wards in St Albans.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has also announced that St Albans City and District Council should have 57 councillors in future, one fewer than current arrangements.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you.

"And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of St Albans, then this consultation is for you."

Those who wish to submit their views on the consultation have until Monday, November 4. Further information and interactive maps of the existing wards can be found at www.lgbce.org.uk.