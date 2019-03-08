St Albans Bishop on Wayne Rooney gambling sponsorship controversy: "Football needs to wake up"

Bishop Of St Albans Rt Rev'd Dr Alan Smith has spoken out about Wayne Rooney's new Derby County Football Club t-shirt. Picture: Kevin Lines Archant

The Bishop of St Albans has chipped into the controversy surrounding Wayne Rooney's new football t-shirt, claiming it promotes online gambling.

The 33-year-old former Manchester United player has signed an initial 18-month contract as Derby County FC's player-coach until the summer of 2021, and has agreed to wear a number 32 shirt promoting the club's sponsors, online casino 32Red.

The deal was announced by Mr Rooney and Derby County manager Phillip Cocu at a press conference at Pride Park Stadium last week. He is currently playing with Major League Soccer club DC United in the US.

Mr Rooney said: "I am delighted to be back here [in the UK] and I am looking forward to coming back in January and trying to help the team push forward and hopefully push for promotion."

But the Rt Rev Lord Bishop of St Albans, Dr Alan Smith, has criticised soccer role model Mr Rooney for promoting gambling.

He said: "Football needs to wake up to the fact their shirt sponsorship deals will have a negative impact on the welfare of many of their fans, particularly children.

"I was shocked recently to meet two families who no longer allow their children to watch football matches as they feel they are being primed to gamble in the future.

"It is not just the clubs that must take a stand. Players need to start using their considerable power to reject gambling's influence on football."

His comments come amid a Church of England campaign to reduce the harm to society caused by gambling.

In March The House of Lords Liaison Committee announced a new special inquiry committee on the social and economic consequences of the gambling industry, which was welcomed by Dr Smith.

He added: "I hope Wayne Rooney will hear the public outcry which chimes with the Church of England's vote for restrictions on gambling advertising.

"He needs to start making decisions that have the interests of his fans, and not his bank balance, at their heart."

Both 32Red and Mr Rooney have been contacted for comment.