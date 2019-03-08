St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

The woman at the heart of the city centre's business strategy has resigned from her post to take up a similar role in London.

Helen Burridge, manager of St Albans BID (Business Improvement District) is moving to be senior operations manager at Baker Street Quarter Partnership, the BID-equivalent for Marylebone and Baker Street.

Since 2017, Helen has worked to put together events, initiatives and partnerships designed to drive consumer footfall to St Albans city.

This includes hosting the George Street Gin and Jazz event, decorating the city centre with Christmas lights, running a St Albans Advent Trail using shop windows, and partnering with KP Waste.

St Albans BID also set up a Business Crime Partnership, built the enjoystalbans.com tourism website, launched the St Albans Gift Card, and was shortlisted to the final 15 of the Great British High Street Awards.

Helen said: "I think it is easy to underestimate St Albans' great reputation and enthusiastic community.

"There are already so many engaging events and excited businesses succeeding here that the standard offering from BIDs in other areas, of events and community breakfasts, are already delivered here by other groups.

"St Albans BID has an opportunity to create lasting improvements and spend its £2m income for the greater good in quantifiable ways, such as replacing the signage in the city centre.

"Given the shorter tenure than I originally expected, I'm proud of the steps towards those changes and look forward to the BID's initial investments being realised into those concrete outcomes soon."

Helen said she couldn't pass up the chance to move into London, where opportunities in this industry "don't come up very often".

Adding: "The enthusiasm from the business owners on the [St Albans BID] board has been impressive to see.

"Keeping the agreed vision relevant to a high street going through unprecedented change means that there are a range of thoughts and ideas about what a BID could be in St Albans now and in the future.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the BID develops in the coming years."

Before she moved to St Albans BID, Helen worked at St Albans City and District Council.