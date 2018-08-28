Make it a Christmas to remember with the St Albans Advent Trail

How many sleeps till Christmas? If you live or work in St Albans you’ll have no excuse for not knowing – as shops, offices and other businesses take their turn to reveal the date in their decorated windows.

They are taking part in St Albans’ first city-wide Advent Trail. The St Albans Advent Trail, supported by the Herts Advertiser, will see a daily reveal in the window of one of the 25 participating organisations.

Beginning with the Alban Arena, who will unveil their window on Saturday December 1 with panto stars and other fun, it will culminate with a virtual unveiling from St Albans Cathedral on Christmas Day. Shops, pubs, accountants, cafés, lawyers and the St Albans Museum + Gallery will all take their turn to shine through the month.

Each window will be revealed at 1pm on their allocated day: the public are encouraged to come along to experience the grand unveilings. Following the festive reveals on social media could also win members of the public daily prizes, so be sure to like and follow St Albans BID for all the latest pictures and reveals every day.

Helen Burridge, manager of St Albans BID, said: “This is the first year of the St Albans Advent Calendar: we’re hoping to see some really creative efforts.

“This initiative is to encourage people to visit all parts of the city and there’s an element of competition to it as well.

“Each business will compete to be voted Best Advent Window to win a marketing package worth over £1,000 with the Herts Advertiser and Radio Verulam.”

To see the trail of participating businesses and to find out how you can get involved follow Enjoy St Albans on social media.