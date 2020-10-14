Spoooooooky St Albans events hosted by BID this Halloween

The trail takes participants all over St Albans City Centre for frightful Halloween fun. Picture: St Albans BID Archant

Frightfully exciting events are heading to St Albans this Halloween.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Those who complete the trail will be entered into a prize draw. Picture: St Albans BID Those who complete the trail will be entered into a prize draw. Picture: St Albans BID

St Albans BID has organised a Halloween trail with city centre businesses, hosting scary, COVID-safe fun for children.

Families can pick up a map from outside the BID office or Cositas Gifts to find out which outlets are putting on spooky displays.

Those who complete the trail will be entered into a prize draw.

You may also want to watch:

Stores taking part in the ghoulish activity include Jojo Maman Bebe, Hotel Chocolat and Books on the Hill, and many more.

Maps will be available from October 19 until October 31.

Alongside this physical event, a virtual pumpkin-carving competition will run on Enjoy St Albans’ social media channels.

To enter, post a picture of your pumpkins, and tag @shopstalbans and @enjoystalbans on Instagram or Facebook to win a £50 St Albans Gift Card.

Willows Activity Farm Pumpkin Patch have thousands of pumpkins for children to pick at their annual Pumpkin Festival. And, from October 17 to November 1 they are giving away a free pumpkin for every child admission.

Willows is also offering other activities to keep your kids happy this Halloween season, including 3D cinema, character shows featuring Peter Rabbit and Friends and pig racing around the animal race track.