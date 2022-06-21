News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans music and fizz festival fundraising for refugees

Laura Bill

Published: 12:15 PM June 21, 2022
The event, which takes place at St Saviour's Church annually, is being held on July 8 - July 10.

Preparations are underway for St Albans' fourth Beer and Fizz Festival.

The annual event, which takes place at St Saviour's Church, is being held on July 8-10, and money raised will go to the charity St Albans for Refugees.

There will be a food market offering local produce, live music from individuals, bands and choirs as well as real ale, lager, Champagnes and sparkling wines.

Fr Richard Watson said: ""St Saviour's Beer and Fizz Festival is probably St Albans' fastest growing community event. Last year around 1,200 people came through the doors over the weekend, and now in its fourth year the generous sponsorship of local pubs and businesses has more than doubled. So this year will be bigger and better than ever.

"With a full programme of live music from indie rock to jazz and community choirs, the church is a unique venue for some of the best of the city's musicians, and there really is nothing else like it! And because we want to include everyone, Sunday is always our family day with kids activities, a bouncy castle and this year a really exciting collaboration with Books on the Hill's Festival of Culture offering a midday storytime.

"The proceeds go towards church funds and this year's festival charity, St Albans for Refugees which is really important. But above all else the festival is about community, and bringing people together."


