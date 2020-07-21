Advanced search

St Albans bee keeper kept buzzy in city centre

PUBLISHED: 12:40 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 21 July 2020

Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied

A beekeeper from St Albans was called out to encourage some angry apis to buzz off.

Adrian Small, 49, of Gurney Court Road. saved the city from a swarm of bees last Friday evening, after giving out his number as a contact to deal with this sort of emergency.

A member of the public got in touch with Adrian after he had seen thousands of bees buzzing around the flower barrel outside Café Rouge on Holywell Hill.

Beekeeper Adrian commandeered a friend’s vehicle and rushed to the scene.

He took his mobile hive and used a smoking implement to gently encourage the bees inside and then took them to a place of safety where they could be released.

Friend Howard Dalziel was there helping him out.

He said: “I was proud to watch Adrian do this for the safety of the local community.

“He fearlessly tackled the bees and kindly saved the day. What a hero!”

