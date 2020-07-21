St Albans bee keeper kept buzzy in city centre

Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied Archant

A beekeeper from St Albans was called out to encourage some angry apis to buzz off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied

Adrian Small, 49, of Gurney Court Road. saved the city from a swarm of bees last Friday evening, after giving out his number as a contact to deal with this sort of emergency.

A member of the public got in touch with Adrian after he had seen thousands of bees buzzing around the flower barrel outside Café Rouge on Holywell Hill.

You may also want to watch:

Beekeeper Adrian commandeered a friend’s vehicle and rushed to the scene.

Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied Beekeeper Ade Small moving the bees. Picture: Supplied

He took his mobile hive and used a smoking implement to gently encourage the bees inside and then took them to a place of safety where they could be released.

Friend Howard Dalziel was there helping him out.

He said: “I was proud to watch Adrian do this for the safety of the local community.

“He fearlessly tackled the bees and kindly saved the day. What a hero!”