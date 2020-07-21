St Albans bee keeper kept buzzy in city centre
PUBLISHED: 12:40 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 21 July 2020
A beekeeper from St Albans was called out to encourage some angry apis to buzz off.
Adrian Small, 49, of Gurney Court Road. saved the city from a swarm of bees last Friday evening, after giving out his number as a contact to deal with this sort of emergency.
A member of the public got in touch with Adrian after he had seen thousands of bees buzzing around the flower barrel outside Café Rouge on Holywell Hill.
Beekeeper Adrian commandeered a friend’s vehicle and rushed to the scene.
He took his mobile hive and used a smoking implement to gently encourage the bees inside and then took them to a place of safety where they could be released.
Friend Howard Dalziel was there helping him out.
He said: “I was proud to watch Adrian do this for the safety of the local community.
“He fearlessly tackled the bees and kindly saved the day. What a hero!”
