St Albans Beavers walk around lake to raise money for water charity

Beavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver Colony Archant

St Albans Beavers took part in a ‘Walk For Water’ to raise money for Water Aid.

Beavers from the 3rd St Albans Scouts Thor Colony visited Verulamium Lake on Saturday, March 9 and were challenged to walk as far as possible in two hours.

The group, aged between six and eight, split into three teams: Kingfishers, Swans and Ducks, each team working together to carry a heavy container of water around the lake.

The Beavers previously created posters about water pollution in developing countries and learnt how to make a handwashing device called a tippy tap, which they demonstrated to passersby during their walk.

Jacob, aged seven, said: “I made the tippy tap using a plastic milk bottle, rope and five long sticks. It was easier to use than I thought.”

Despite adverse weather conditions on the day, the Beavers managed to walk a combined total distance of 11.4km and have so far raised £117.43.