St Albans Beavers walk around lake to raise money for water charity

PUBLISHED: 10:36 18 March 2019

Beavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver Colony

Beavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver Colony

St Albans Beavers took part in a ‘Walk For Water’ to raise money for Water Aid.

Beavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver ColonyBeavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver Colony

Beavers from the 3rd St Albans Scouts Thor Colony visited Verulamium Lake on Saturday, March 9 and were challenged to walk as far as possible in two hours.

The group, aged between six and eight, split into three teams: Kingfishers, Swans and Ducks, each team working together to carry a heavy container of water around the lake.

The Beavers previously created posters about water pollution in developing countries and learnt how to make a handwashing device called a tippy tap, which they demonstrated to passersby during their walk.

Jacob, aged seven, said: “I made the tippy tap using a plastic milk bottle, rope and five long sticks. It was easier to use than I thought.”

Beavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver ColonyBeavers in St Albans went on a 'Water Walk' to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Thor Beaver Colony

Despite adverse weather conditions on the day, the Beavers managed to walk a combined total distance of 11.4km and have so far raised £117.43.

Most Read

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans pupils sing at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day

The choir from Abbey Primary School in St Albans rehearsing at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. Picture: Abbey Primary School

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans environmental group start petition to ban balloons on council land

Balloons found by Ver Valley Society volunteers in their restoration work around the River Ver in St Albans. Picture: Ver Valley Society

