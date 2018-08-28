Advanced search

St Albans Beaver Scouts raise £3,000 with charity funathon

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 January 2019

Beaver Scouts in St Albans raised money for charity with a funathon. Picture: St Albans Scouts

Beaver Scouts from across St Albans district took part in a ‘funathon’ to raise money for charity.

The Beavers, who are boys and girls aged between six and eight, took part in sponsored walks to raise money for five charities. The walks were organised by assistant district commissioner Stuart Smart, and involved Beavers choosing their own distances and destinations, some walking in a three-legged race.

They raised more than £3,000 in total, which will be split between the Beavers colony, Verulamium At Play, Scouts Against Malaria, Rennie Grove Hospice, The Hospice of St Francis and Playskill.

The Beavers of the 18th St Albans Scout group raised the most money, and were announced as winners at the annual cinema trip to the St Albans Odyssey. District commissioner Annette Payne presented them with a trophy and praised them for their “fantastic effort”.

