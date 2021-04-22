Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp

Published: 11:53 AM April 22, 2021

The First Battle of St Albans, 1455, appears as part of a series of stamps showing key battles of the Wars of the Roses. - Credit: Royal Mail

A new stamp featuring St Albans' role in the Wars of the Roses is set to be released next month.

The stamp shows the First Battle of St Albans, which took place on May 22 1455.

This saw the first blows of the Wars when the Duke of York and his allies attacked the royal party of Henry IV, which was holding court in the city at the time.

It is one of eight stamps featuring key battles across the years of the Wars, which lasted from 1455 and 1487 and saw England torn apart by a series of violent struggles for the throne.

They are being issued to mark the 550th anniversary of the Battle of Tewkesbury, one of the defining battles of the Wars.

You may also want to watch:

The illustrations are by Graham Turner, a leading medieval and military artist, and the Royal Mail also worked with writer, historian and researcher Dr David Grummitt on the issue.

Julian Humphrys of the Battlefields Trust charity said: "The Battlefields Trust is delighted that the Royal Mail is featuring the Wars of the Roses in its latest stamps issue.

"The fact that they have chosen to do this shows they share our view that there’s a great deal of interest in this dramatic period of our history, and in its battles in particular.

"We’re also delighted that the brilliant artwork of Graham Turner has been used to illustrate the stamps. Graham is a long-standing member of the Battlefields Trust, one of our leading military artists and his work is not just exciting and evocative – it’s always carefully researched.

"St Albans played an important part in the Wars of the Roses, not least because the first major battle was fought there. So it’s highly appropriate that it features on the most expensive stamp!"

David Gold from the Royal Mail said: “The Wars of the Roses fascinated both Shakespeare and historians alike. These striking illustrations bring to life a period of British history that was steeped in drama, betrayal and a quest for power that still enthrals today.”

The stamps go on general sale from May 4.