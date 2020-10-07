Hair today, gone tomorrow - new St Albans barber continues Vince’s legacy

A much-missed St Albans barber is returning to the city to hand over the scissors to his successor.

Hassan Choudhury new owner of Vintage Barber company formerly Vince’s Barbers said:

“There have been a lot of enquiries about Vince since he retired.

“The barber shop is due to re-open within the next few weeks.

“I have arranged with Vince to attend the grand opening to celebrate all the work that he has accomplished and give him the goodbyes that he deserves.”

The father-of-three has lived in St Albans all his life and attended Marlborough School.

Hassan said:

“I am taking on a piece of history. Everyone knows that place.

“Vince was the fastest barber in the world, not sacrificing quality.

“He did a great job and was affordable for everyone.

“We used to go there when we were kids and this is such a massive deal for me, being able to continue the legacy.

“I couldn’t imagine that barbers as anything other than that.

“We can’t wait to welcome Vince at our opening.”