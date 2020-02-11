Advanced search

Musicians record new album in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:25 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 11 February 2020

Vocalist Mark Anthony in his St Albans studio. Picture: Supplied

A new music project has been recorded in St Albans and will be released this week.

The recording started in February 2019 in vocalist Mark Anthony's studio, Studio 35, in St Albans and a single "A Brand New Day" is being released on Wednesday, February 12.

Mark is part of electronic music duo Lyrical Strangers, with multi-instrumentalist and music producer Phil Chamberlin, The album of the same name will be released on March 30.

Mark said: "What I love about having a studio in St Albans, is that while it's away from the hustle, bustle and distractions of London, it has a lot of character, from the lovely countryside and quiet streets, to the street markets and quaint pubs. St Albans was definitely a huge influence on me while writing the album."

Between recording sessions, the band would visit Heartwood Forest, The Beech House, Verulamium Park and the Alban Way.

