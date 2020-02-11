Musicians record new album in St Albans

Vocalist Mark Anthony in his St Albans studio. Picture: Supplied Archant

A new music project has been recorded in St Albans and will be released this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The recording started in February 2019 in vocalist Mark Anthony's studio, Studio 35, in St Albans and a single "A Brand New Day" is being released on Wednesday, February 12.

You may also want to watch:

Mark is part of electronic music duo Lyrical Strangers, with multi-instrumentalist and music producer Phil Chamberlin, The album of the same name will be released on March 30.

Mark said: "What I love about having a studio in St Albans, is that while it's away from the hustle, bustle and distractions of London, it has a lot of character, from the lovely countryside and quiet streets, to the street markets and quaint pubs. St Albans was definitely a huge influence on me while writing the album."

Between recording sessions, the band would visit Heartwood Forest, The Beech House, Verulamium Park and the Alban Way.