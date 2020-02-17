St Albans band The Maida Vales are launching their EP

The Maida Vales will launch their latest release at The Horn on March 4. Picture: Kriz-P Archant

A St Albans band are celebrating their success at an event next month.

The Maida Vales will launch their latest EP in The Barn at The Horn in on March 4.

The release four track EP 'Everything in Between' was mixed and produced by Pat Collier who also worked on music by Primal Scream, Morcheeba and The UK Subs.

The Maida Vales are supporting The Boomtown Rats at Lechlade festival on May 22.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Paul Littler said: "We are proud to call St.Albans our home having grown and developed living in the city. The Maida Vales can often be seen playing live to packed out crowds at the cities favorite venues including The Horn, The Farmer's Boy and The Mermaid."

Paul, 32, of Avenue Road added: "We wanted to capture where we were musically at the time. By drawing on our shared influence of the 1960's and adding a strong indie twist, we think we've created something both classic and modern."

The event will be supported by other St.Albans musicians Vertigo, Riverchild, Kaspar Rapkin and Ellie McCann.