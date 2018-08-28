Advanced search

Popular St Albans charity fund raiser hits about £35,000 over ten years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 December 2018

Muscians playing at St Albans Band Aid. Picture: Dene Rosewarn

Archant

A kindhearted plumber has raised about £35,000 for various causes with a popular yearly concert event.

Every year since 2009, Dene Rosewarn has organised a Band Aid busking day in St Albans city centre in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice and one other charity - which has included Keech Hospice Care and Camphill Village Trust.

About nine musicians perform for passers-by during the day long event, with bucket collectors raising cash.

Apart from year one, which took place by St Albans Clock Tower, the event has been stationed outside Ladbrokes on St Peter’s Street. Each year the betting shop has also contributed towards the causes.

Dene has only just totalled the event’s ten-year takings, because he never wanted promote himself - it comes to between £35,000 and £40,000.

The 2018 event raised £1,529, plus a £1,000 donation from Ladbrokes.

Dene said: “The more you can raise, the more worthwhile causes get. Our whole ethos is that every single penny we raise goes to the charity, no-one gets petrol money, performers don’t get paid, no collectors get paid.”

Elvis Shmelvis, a St Albans tribute act to The King of Rock and Roll, has performed at the Band Aid event every single year.

Dene added: “I have always said it is glorified busking, it is all outside, there is no stage, no lighting, because that is all overheads - but it is all live music.”

“I have always said it is not about trying to big myself up, I don’t want anything out of it, I just want to keep going.

“Having done ten years I suddenly thought ‘It must be getting up there now’, so I have just added it up.”

The 2019 Band Aid, which will take place in September, will be in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice and Earthworks St Albans - a charity which provides horticultural training for people with learning disabilities.

Dene decided to support the centre after meeting a man who suffered significant memory loss after a bike accident, who spoke glowingly about how the charity has supported him.

Find out more about Rennie Grove Hospice at www.renniegrove.org

Visit www.earthworksstalbans.co.uk to find out more about Earthworks St Albans.

