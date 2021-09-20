St Albans Band Aid raises £2,200 for local charities

Published: 3:39 PM September 20, 2021

A popular live music charity fundraiser has made a post-lockdown return to St Albans city centre.

Every year since 2009, Dene Rosewarn has organised a Band Aid busking day in St Albans city centre in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care with half the money going to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.

Apart from the first year, which took place by St Albans Clock Tower, the event has been stationed outside Ladbrokes on St Peter’s Street, with the betting shop also contributing towards the good causes.

Saturday's event included performances from Elvis Shmelvis, who has performed at every single event.

Organiser Dene Rosewarn said: "So St Albans Band Aid is over for another year!

"What an fantastic day and raising £2,200 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Thank you to all the amazing musicians Mike Hodge, Andy Nicholson, The Reverbs, Vince Citrano performing as Neil Diamond, Mel Wall, Kirsta Johnston and Paul Davis, The Mighty Crazy Dog Band and headliners Right Hand Drive that played hearts out, and all the wonderful collectors ranging from 18 -89 to years of age!

"Thanks to all the generous kind people who donated, thank you to sponsors Ladbrokes and Collinson Hall. See you all next year!"

St Albans Band Aid - Credit: Dene Rosewarn

