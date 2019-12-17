St Albans Band Aid celebrates another successful year

St Albans Band Aid raised money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care and Earthworks. Picture: Dene Rosewarn Archant

The 11th St Albans Band Aid (SABA) helped raise £2,850 for charities in the district.

Volunteer musicians and bucket collectors gathered outside Ladbrokes in St Peter's Street in September, and have now calculated their total for the year.

Half of the money each year goes to Rennie Grove Hospice Care, while the other half goes to a different cause each time - which this year was Earthworks.

Dene Rosewarn, the event organiser, said: "I'd like to thank everyone who helped raise the £2,850, they are the unsung heroes.

"There's always such a great atmosphere there, you get people from all walks of life, all getting together and listening to music."

He also wanted to give a special thanks to Mike Hodge, who also goes by 'The Harpenden Busker', who has contributed significantly to the SABA over the years.

Half the money from next year's Band Aid will go to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.