Nominate a St Albans school to receive free sports balls from law firm in prize draw

A St Albans law firm is giving away sports balls to local schools in a prize draw.

Labrums Solicitors are giving away 10 footballs and 36 tennis balls to local primaries and secondaries in a Balls 4 Schools competition on its Facebook page.

To enter, participants must comment on the post with the name of a nominated school with an AL postcode.

Labrums marketing manager, Steve Marshall, said: "The idea came about when I was talking to a colleague (who's sister is a teacher) and it was mentioned that schools are often short of balls to use for sport or other physical activities.

"People don't realise how deep the cuts to school funding are. Many schools have set up Amazon wish lists to crowd fund what would have previously been regarded as basic supplies. While teaching staff are under increased pressure to achieve performance targets."

The draw closes on June 16. Visit www.facebook.com/LabrumsSolicitors to enter.