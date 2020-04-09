Advanced search

St Albans and Harpenden children’s yoga club moves online

PUBLISHED: 08:59 13 April 2020

Lola Conrich is now giving her Kalma Baby yoga classes online for parents in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Lola Conrich

Lola Conrich is now giving her Kalma Baby yoga classes online for parents in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Lola Conrich

A children’s yoga club in St Albans and Harpenden have moved their classes online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lola Conrich is now giving her Kalma Baby yoga classes online for parents in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Lola Conrich

Kalma Baby, which run yoga classes for babies, toddlers and juniors up to the age of 12, decided to put their classes online after the stringent social distancing measures were announced last month.

Lola Conrich, the franchise owner for Kalma Baby in St Albans and Harpenden, had to cancel all community classes, and turn her living room into a home yoga studio.

Although the classes primarily focus on yoga activities, Kalma Baby also teach relaxation techniques and mindfulness for parents, carers, and their children.

During this period, the club are running five online classes a week.

Lola Conrich is now giving her Kalma Baby yoga classes online for parents in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Lola ConrichLola Conrich is now giving her Kalma Baby yoga classes online for parents in St Albans and Harpenden. Picture: Lola Conrich

Many of the classes are designed to be age appropriate, and particularly involve the parents and carers in the baby, toddler, and pre-school classes, while older juniors can attend sessions on their own.

One of the parents who attends the online classes said: “Arya and I have been attending baby yoga with Lola since she was about two months old – she’s now eight months old and still absolutely loves the classes.

“Having the classes online has really helped us keep some kind of ‘normality’ in our week during these strange times.

“It’s been lovely to see the other mums and their babies too.”

Lola believes these classes can provide moments of calm during this uncertain period.

She said: “I’m so grateful I can offer a moment of fun and relaxation during these incredibly challenging times for parents, carers and their little ones.

“I love seeing those smiling faces coming up to the screen and, as a mother to a two year old, it has been a bit of a challenge to work with everyone at home.”

“However, this is the time when we need to feel grounded and connected more than ever before.

“I hope my classes can provide a moment of oasis, calm and beautiful memories created during a very trying time.”

If you would like to find out more about online yoga classes with Kalma Baby, go to https://kalmababy.co.uk/stalbans-and-harpenden/

