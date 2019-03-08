St Albans author receives Gold Award for dyslexia-friendly children's book

A St Albans author has been recognised with an award for her dyslexia-friendly children's book.

Jenny Ford received a Gold Award in the Family and Parenting books category of the Janey Loves Platinum Awards 2019 for her inclusive title, Joshua and the Magical Unicorn.

The Janey Loves Platinum Awards is open to anyone with an eco-friendly, natural, organic, sustainable product or service, as well as therapists, coaches and wellbeing authors.

There are two versions of Joshua and the Magical Unicorn - one in a standard format and one for children with dyslexia.

Text in the dyslexia version does not use capitals or italics, is typed in large sans-serif font, positioned left-aligned and printed on cream paper.

In the story, friends Joshua and Lucia are surprised by the arrival of a beautiful unicorn called Poppy who takes them on a magical adventure.

Jenny said she created the alternate version for a friend's daughter: "As an author it is my aim to invite children into a magical world of creation, play and fun, which is why I've added extra space at the end of the story for the children to let their imagination run wild and write their own story, whether it is with words or drawings.

"It is a very special book that really does help change lives."

Although Jenny received a Gold Award, she was pipped to the winning post in that category by an author called Angela Spencer and her work, Babyopathy - Relaxed Mum Contented Baby.

Jenny said: "To have the recognition from such a distinguished panel of judges is like a dream come true.

"But what really means the most are the people who took the time to read my submission and vote for me. I am so truly blessed and incredibly grateful."

The awards were judged with a real-life testing by a panel of judges, including Janey Lee Grace, Zoe Ball, Jo Wood, Carrie Grant, Glynis Barber and Clare Every.

Their feedback was combined with a public vote.

Janey, of the award, addressed the category: "You are the best of the best when it comes to excellence and innovation in wellbeing books.

"I'm thrilled that you were part of my awards and my mission to bring great products and services to the mainstream."